|
04.02.2023 11:06:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Unless you're a short-seller or were heavily weighted to energy stocks, 2022 was a difficult year on Wall Street. All three of the major U.S. stock indexes dipped into a bear market and produced their worst returns since 2008.But it was the growth-centric Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) that took the brunt of the beating. When the curtains closed last year, the index responsible for leading the broader market to new highs in 2021 had lost 33% of its value. Rapidly rising interest rates and the fear of a recession decimated many previously high-flying stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
