Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Spectacular Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a truly challenging year for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors alike. The benchmark S&P 500, which is often viewed as a barometer of the stock market's health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years and registered its biggest decline in September since 2002. Things have been even worse for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost as much as 34% of its value since its record closing high in November and is now firmly in the grips of a bear market. The companies that had been leading the broader market higher for years are now responsible for weighing it down.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading