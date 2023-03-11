|
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Stunning Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
While I hate being the bearer of bad news, stock market corrections are a perfectly normal part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, the benchmark S&P 500 has undergone 39 separate double-digit percentage corrections, according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. In other words, the drubbing Wall Street took in 2022 is par for the course when investing for the long run.When the major indexes crossed the finish line last year, it was the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) that was hit hardest. The Nasdaq, which led the broader market to new highs in 2021, shed 33% of its value in 2022 and continues to stew in a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
