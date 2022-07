Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Superb Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Data doesn't lie: This has been one of the worst starts to a year for the stock market in about 50 years. Since hitting their respective record-closing highs, the famous Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), have respectively plunged by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. The magnitude of these declines firmly places the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market.Although the velocity and unpredictability of downside moves during bear markets can test the resolve of investors, one thing that is certain is that every notable decline throughout history -- including in the Nasdaq Composite -- has eventually been wiped away by a bull market. In other words, every crash, correction, and bear market has represented the ideal time for opportunistic investors to go shopping.