Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Superb Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Perhaps the toughest realization all investors come to is that the stock market doesn't move up in a straight line -- even if we wish it would. Last year, all three major U.S. stock indexes were firmly entrenched in a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) hit hardest. The index directly responsible for pulling the broader market to new all-time highs in 2021 shed 33% of its value last year.However, sizable declines in the Nasdaq Composite offer once-in-a-decade -- or perhaps once-in-a-generation -- opportunities to buy into industry-changing businesses at a discount. After all, every major decline in the Nasdaq Composite throughout history has, eventually, been cleared away by a bull market. This bear market will prove no different.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading