Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

There's a very good chance that when 2022 comes to a close, it'll be remembered as one of the most difficult years in history for professional and everyday investors. The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 produce its worst return since 1970. The S&P 500 is often viewed as the best barometer of U.S. stock market health.But things have been markedly worse for the tech-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed as much as 38% of its value since hitting an all-time intraday high in November 2021. Although all three major U.S. indexes are entrenched in a bear market, the Nasdaq 's plunge really stands out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading