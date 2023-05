Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not every year on Wall Street is going to be a walk in the park. In 2022, all three major U.S. stock indexes fell into a bear market, with the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) getting hit hardest. The index most responsible for taking the broader market to new highs in 2021 plunged 33% last year.Although the volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets can test investors' resolve, optimism has a way of rewarding patient investors. Despite more than three dozen double-digit percentage corrections in the benchmark S&P 500 since the beginning of 1950, every single previous downturn was eventually fully recouped by a bull market. The story should eventually be the same with the sizable drop in the Nasdaq Composite.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading