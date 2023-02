Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unmatched Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Things don't always go as planned on Wall Street. Following a year where the bulls ran wild, 2022 featured the worst performance for the major U.S. stock indexes in more than a decade. The growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was hit particularly hard, with a peak-to-trough loss of 38% from its 2021 high, and a 33% decline for the full year in 2022.Although bear market declines can be scary in the short run and cause investors to question their resolve to stick around, they also tend to be short-lived. More importantly, bear markets represent bona fide opportunities to scoop up shares of amazing businesses at a discount.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading