Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unsurpassable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has served as a kick-in-the-pants reminder that the stock market doesn't rise in a straight line -- even if 2021 gave off the impression that it did. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunged by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. The greater than 20% declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly placed both indexes in a bear market.To not beat around the bush, bear markets can be scary. The velocity and unpredictability of downside moves can truly test the resolve of investors. But if history has a say, bear markets are also the perfect time to put your money to work. That's because every major stock market decline throughout history has, eventually, been erased by a bull market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading