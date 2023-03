Nasdaq Bear Market: Buying These Bargain-Bin Stocks in 2023 Could Double Your Money by 2025

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a brutal run of trading last year, tech stocks have seen some recovery early in 2023. But despite climbing approximately 9.5% year to date, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index's level remains down roughly 29% from its peak level.The index is still squarely in bear market territory, and many technology stocks are trading down by more than half from previous highs. But bearish conditions won't last forever, and investors who put their money behind the right companies could see very strong returns in relatively short order.With that in mind, read on for a look at three stocks that are down massively from previous highs that are capable of bouncing back to double by 2025. Continue reading