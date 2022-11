Nasdaq Bear Market: Is Starbucks Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Down 34% in 2022, the Nasdaq Composite is firmly in bear market territory this year. Interest rates that are rising quickly to curb still-soaring inflation have pressured asset prices. And some experts are calling for a recession in the near future. Top consumer brands like Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have not been spared in the downdraft. Its shares are down 22%. But investors shouldn't run for the exits and wait for stock prices to start rising again before buying. Now could be an opportune time to get in on this top restaurant stock. Starbucks, with its global footprint of 35,711 total stores, sells a premium product. There are numerous different, cheaper options that customers can choose from in order to get their caffeine fix, but Starbucks reigns supreme. The company has become ubiquitous, and has generated a record $32.3 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022 (ended Oct. 2). Continue reading