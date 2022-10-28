|
28.10.2022 12:00:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: Should You Keep Investing or Wait?
The stock market has had a tough year, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has been hit particularly hard. The index is currently down roughly 30% from its peak in January, well into bear market territory.Whether you're already investing in the stock market or considering starting now, it can be a nerve-wracking time to buy. Is it still worth it to invest during a bear market? Or is it safer to wait until stock prices recover? Here's what you need to know.On the surface, market downturns may seem like the worst time to invest. Stock prices are falling, and investing now can feel like you're throwing your money away.Continue reading
