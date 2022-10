Nasdaq Bear Market: What History Taught Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I talk about what history has taught investors that invest during bear markets, as well as show some examples such as Apple and Home Depot. These two companies have been around for a while and can serve as a good example. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is down more than 20%, which puts it in the bear market territory.For full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading