Nasdaq Bear Market: Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

The recent bear market has left many investors scared and reluctant to invest. Many one-time high-flyers in technology, both inside and outside the Nasdaq Composite, now trade at a fraction of their highs. The Composite itself is down about 31% year to date.However, that bear market means that $1,000 buys a lot more stock than it did a year ago. To that end, the market has priced Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) well within the range of such investors.Until recently, Amazon shareholders with only $1,000 to invest would have had to settle for a partial share. But now that Amazon just split its stock 20-for-1, small-scale investors have an easier time buying whole shares of this e-commerce and cloud giant.Continue reading