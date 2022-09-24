|
24.09.2022 16:30:00
Nasdaq Bear Market Got You Down? Consider Buying These 2 Stocks
The past year has been brutal for investors who own a lot of growth stocks listed on the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq Composite Index currently sits 28% below its 52-week high, putting it squarely in bear market territory. Meanwhile, many of its components have tumbled even further. Volatility like that can be tough to stomach. While investors can't eliminate volatility from their portfolios (it's the price of admission), they can mute some of its impacts by adding historically lower-volatile stocks to their portfolios. Two stocks that stand out for their ability to produce attractive returns with less volatility are Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) and Realty Income (NYSE: O).Public Storage and Realty Income are real estate investment trusts (REITs), which tend to be less volatile than the broader market. Of all the REITs listed in the S&P 500 index, only one has a beta above 1, meaning it's more volatile than the market index. Meanwhile, Public Storage and Realty Income have the lowest betas in the sector at 0.5 or less. What that means is if the S&P 500 moves 1%, these REITs will typically only move about half as much. Continue reading
