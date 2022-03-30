|
30.03.2022 11:55:00
Nasdaq Bear Market Is Over: 3 Stocks to Buy on the Bounce
It's over. Sure, you might still see some mentions of a Nasdaq bear market here and there. However, both the Nasdaq Composite Index and the Nasdaq 100 Index have clearly emerged from a brief bear market.Could the rebound only be temporary? Maybe. However, the strength of the Nasdaq indices' upward momentum looks impressive. Here are three stocks to buy on the big bounce.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!