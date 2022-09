Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation has been a persistent problem for stock market investors throughout 2022, and the boosts in interest rates that the Federal Reserve has made in recent months have taken their toll on market indexes, especially the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). High-growth stocks get much of their value from their prospects years or even decades into the future, and rising rates cut the value of future earnings in investors' minds today. Yet Friday morning, investors seemed more optimistic that inflationary pressures might be abating, and that helped send Nasdaq futures to gains of nearly 1% in premarket trading.Also helping the Nasdaq move higher were a couple of stocks that had seen huge declines. Although the day's gains in shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) didn't claw back all of the ground those stocks have lost in the past year or so, the latest financial reports from these two companies indicated that their fundamental business prospects remain intact. Read on to learn more about why shareholders are getting excited about DocuSign and Zscaler again.DocuSign shares moved higher by 17% in premarket trading early Friday morning. The electronic signature specialist reported fiscal second-quarter financial results for the period ending July 31 that instilled renewed confidence in the company's efforts to bolster its growth.Continue reading