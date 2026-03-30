Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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30.03.2026 15:06:00
Nasdaq Correction: 3 Growth Stocks That Make for Screaming Buys Right Now
Over the last five weeks, Wall Street has reminded investors that stocks can move in both directions. Although record-closing highs for Wall Street's major stock indexes -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) -- have become commonplace since the 2022 bear market ended, pullbacks, corrections, and even bear markets are normal, healthy, and inevitable aspects of the investing cycle.Uncertainty surrounding the Iran war, which began on Feb. 28, has weighed down the S&P 500 and officially sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite into full-blown corrections. As of the closing bell on March 27, the Dow was down 10% from its record-closing high, while the Nasdaq was off 12.6%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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