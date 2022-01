Nasdaq Correction: 3 Things to Do Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the first time in 10 months, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has fallen into correction territory.A correction is defined as a decline of more than 10% from a recent high. After the Nasdaq peaked at a closing high of 16,057.44 on Nov. 19, 2021, it closed at 14,340.25 on Jan. 18, falling 10.7% in just two months. Fears of rising interest after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell forecast up to three rate hikes this year have spooked investors out of high-priced tech stocks, causing the Nasdaq to fall faster than other major indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading