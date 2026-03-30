Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
30.03.2026 10:48:00
Nasdaq Correction: Buy 2 AI Stock With 98% and 115% Upside, According to Wall Street Analysts
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) closed more 10% from its record high on March 26, primarily because recession fears have resurfaced as a result of soaring oil prices. That put the index in correction territory.However, corrections have typically been great buying opportunities. Over the past 15 years, the Nasdaq has returned an average of 22% in the 12-month period following its first close in correction territory. Investors looking to capitalize should consider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP).Importantly, while those forecasts are some of the most optimistic on Wall Street, most analysts following the companies believe Micron and AppLovin are undervalued. Here are the important details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!