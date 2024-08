Nasdaq Correction: My Top "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy in August

Last week's sell-off pushed the Nasdaq Composite into correction territory. A correction is defined as a drawdown of at least 10% from a high, whereas a bear market is at least 20%. The Nasdaq Composite hit an all-time high in early July, only to evaporate trillions in market cap by the end of the month.The "Magnificent Seven" -- a term used to describe Apple, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla -- has been hit particularly hard by the sell-off. Investors looking to buy the dip in top growth stocks may be wondering which Magnificent Seven stock is the most compelling opportunity.While you could make a case for each of the seven companies, Microsoft stands out to me. Here's why it's worth considering in August.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool