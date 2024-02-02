Nasdaq Extending Yesterday's Rally On Upbeat Meta, Amazon Results

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, extending the substantial rebound seen over the course of the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a significant move to the upside, while the S&P 500 has reached a new record intraday high.

Currently, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are just off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq is up 169.02 points or 1.1 percent at 15,530.66 and the S&P 500 is up 29.89 points or 0.6 percent at 4,936.08.

The narrower Dow, on the other hand, has bucked the uptrend. The blue chip index is currently well off its worst levels but still down 44.19 points or 0.1 percent at 38,475.65.

The rally by the Nasdaq comes amid a positive reaction to earnings news from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) and online retail giant Amazon (AMZN).

Shares of Meta are spiking by 20.8 percent after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter results, announced its first-ever quarterly dividend and authorized a $50 billion share buyback.

Amazon has also surged by 7.3 percent after reporting fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Meanwhile, the modest decrease by the Dow comes amid notable declines by Walgreens (WBA), Intel (INTC) and Home Depot (HD).

Traders are also reacting to a closely watched report from the Labor Department showing much stronger than expected job growth in the month of January.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment spiked by 353,000 jobs in January compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 180,000 jobs.

The report also showed significantly stronger than previously reported job growth in December, with employment surging by 333,000 jobs during the month compared to the jump of 216,000 jobs that had been reported.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate in January came in unchanged from the previous month at 3.7 percent. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to inch up to 3.8 percent.

While the data further reduces the chances of an interest cut in March, Larry Tentarelli, Chief Technical Strategist, Blue Chip Daily Trend Report, said he views a strong jobs market as a "net positive for both the economy and the stock market."

Sector News

With the strong jobs data generating optimism about the outlook for consumer spending, retail stocks have moved sharply higher on the day.

Reflecting the strength in the retail sector, the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index is surging by 2.3 percent to its best intraday level in two years.

Considerable strength is also visible among brokerage stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.

On the other hand, gold stocks have pulled back sharply after rally on Thursday, resulting in a 3.7 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

The sell-off by gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery tumbling $20.40 to $2,050.70 an ounce.

Interest rate-sensitive commercial real estate, utilities and telecom stocks have also shown significant moves to the downside on the day.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent and South Korea's Kospi spiked by 2.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back sharply after moving notably higher over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 17.4 basis points at 4.037 percent.