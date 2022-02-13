|
13.02.2022 22:50:00
Nasdaq faces more headwinds ahead
NASDAQ 100 tracks the performance of the top 100 non-financial companies in Nasdaq, and is commonly used to benchmark the performance of the overall technology sector as it accounts for more than 50 per cent of the index weighting.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!