Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
31.05.2022 19:46:45
Nasdaq Fights to Stay Green as These 2 Stocks Soar
Last week was a good respite for investors, with the stock market showing signs of life for the first time in a while. Big gains for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) helped erase a small part of the index's losses for 2022. Moreover, the Nasdaq is doing a better job at holding its own than other indexes, clawing back from early morning losses to eke out a five-point gain as of 12:30 p.m. ET.Some of the biggest stocks in the market were among gainers on Tuesday, but a couple of smaller companies stood out. One has tried to recover from a steep downturn over the past 12 months, while the other is bouncing along with the cryptocurrency market. Here's the latest on these two soaring Nasdaq stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|144,78
|-0,19%