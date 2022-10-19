19.10.2022 13:17:52

Nasdaq Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $294 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $288 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $335 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $1.56 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $294 Mln. vs. $288 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q3): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

