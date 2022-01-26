26.01.2022 13:09:46

Nasdaq Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $259 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $1.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.47 billion from $1.46 billion last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $259 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.53 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q4): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.

