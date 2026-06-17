Nasdaq Aktie

Nasdaq für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.06.2026 17:15:00

Nasdaq Just Landed the Largest IPO in History. Here's Why the Exchange Stock Could Keep Winning.

SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) listed on the Nasdaq exchange, which is owned and operated by Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ). The initial public offering rose a massive $75 billion ($85.7 billion including overallotments offered to its investment bankers), with the stock rising nearly 20% on its first day of trading (and another 20% on the second day). However, the biggest winner from this massive IPO could actually be Nasdaq itself. Here's why.The Nasdaq exchange has always been technology-focused. That's likely one of the reasons why SpaceX chose to list on the exchange. That decision gives the Nasdaq exchange immense street cred. If SpaceX thinks the Nasdaq is the place to be, other tech companies are likely to follow suit. And there are some big names looking to hold IPOs right now, including artificial intelligence giants OpenAI and Anthropic. Exchanges generate listing fees from IPOs, so there's a financial benefit to hosting IPOs beyond simple street cred for Nasdaq as a business. And ongoing listing fees create an annuity-like income stream.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nasdaq Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary 0,25 -0,81% Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary
Nasdaq Inc 72,50 -5,72% Nasdaq Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 24
13.06.26 KW 24: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.06.26 KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Nikkei mit neuen Rekorden, Chinas Börsen zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Mittwoch an, der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich mit Schwankungen. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen