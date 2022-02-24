Nasdaq Launches Nasdaq Universal Test Facility in Partnership with Sequitor

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of Nasdaq Universal Test Facility, a new and innovative market testing and simulation solution aimed at financial institutions looking to further improve the efficiency, market readiness and resiliency of their trading systems. The service has been developed in collaboration with Sequitor Engineering, a Swedish fintech startup.



Nasdaq Universal Test Facility is a cloud enabled, software as a service (SaaS) solution, that provides financial institutions with simulated trading on a wide range of global electronic marketplaces. It provides full-scale, high-performance replicas of exchange test systems, where customers have full control over test scenarios executed in isolation from the rest of the market. This will provide customers with better tools for analyzing their system performance and behavior in a controlled environment.

"In response to the growing demand for testing among our clients, Nasdaq and Sequitor have launched a tool designed to help the global trading community increase market resiliency and support product innovation across the financial ecosystem,” said Nikolaj Kosakewitsch, Head of European Equities at Nasdaq. "Leveraging our global client base and strong strategic focus on market innovation, combined with the expertise of the Sequitor team and both companies´ technologies, this service is well positioned to further strengthen Nasdaq´s position as the premier technology provider for global financial markets.”

Sequitor was founded in 2019 by Rolf Andersson and Pablo Landherr, to address the lack of effective testing facilities that they had observed working with financial electronic trading systems.

"Nasdaq is an ideal global partner to roll out what we believe is a game-changing testing and simulation solution for financial institutions across the world,” said Rolf Andersson, CEO and co-founder of Sequitor. "We look forward to working with Nasdaq to help their clients reduce time to market, decrease market risk and increase innovation using the the Universal Test Facility”.

Nasdaq Universal Test Facility is available to clients now.

For more information, please visit https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/universal-test-facility and www.sequitor.se

