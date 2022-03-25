|
25.03.2022 13:26:00
Nasdaq Market Correction: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Since peaking in mid-November, the Nasdaq Composite has been in a tailspin. The growth-heavy index has spent the better part of the last two months in correction territory, and it even dipped into bear market territory in March. As a result, many investors have seen their portfolios take a big hit.Unfortunately, that's the price of admission for participating in the stock market. Downturns are going to happen. But there is a silver lining: Every past downturn has ended with the market hitting a new high, and there is no reason to think this situation is any different.In the meantime, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) have seen their share prices drop 21% and 34%, respectively. I think that creates a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Here's why.Continue reading
