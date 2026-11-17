(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq 100 futures up by 0.3 percent but the Dow futures down by 0.8 percent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq may benefit from bargain hunting after moving notably lower over the past few sessions amid concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA).

Shares of Nvidia are climbing by 0.8 percent in pre-market trading ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of today's trading.

"Strong results could help restore confidence in the AI sector, although even an earnings beat may not be enough if management fails to address concerns about future investment returns," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com. "Conversely, disappointing guidance could accelerate the selloff."

Meanwhile, a steep drop by shares of Home Depot (HD) may weigh on the Dow, with the home improvement retailer tumbling by 2.4 percent in pre-market trading.

The slump by Home Depot comes even though the company reported fiscal third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Home Depot also announced its CFO Richard McPhail will replace Ted Decker as CEO of the company, effective next week.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Commerce Department showed a modest increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of October.

Extending the downward move seen over the two previous sessions, stocks showed a substantial move to the downside during trading on Monday. The major averages all moved sharply lower on the day, with the Nasdaq showing a particularly steep drop.

The major averages ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq plunged 626.52 points or 2.5 percent to 24,509.76, the S&P 500 tumbled 145.08 points or 1.9 percent to 7,416.59 and the Dow slumped 739.38 points or 1.4 percent to 51,608.17.

Weakness among technology stocks continued to weigh on Wall Street amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for Nvidia following Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO.

Shares of Nvidia plunged by 4.1 percent ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday.

Amid the fallout from Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security has released an interim final rule to address remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and servers.

The rule is purportedly designed to close a loophole that has let Chinese companies rent Nvidia's computing power located in other countries.

Semiconductor stocks subsequently showed a substantial move to the downside, resulting in a 5.3 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Substantial weakness was also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 4.2 percent plunge by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

Outside of the tech sector, energy stocks saw considerable weakness amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil, while gold, retail and financial stocks also moved notably lower.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed a substantial pullback by its reading on regional manufacturing activity in the month of November.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to 7.8 in November after surging to 25.5 in October.

While a positive reading still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 18.0.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.22 to $86.94 a barrel after plunging $2.84 to $85.72 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after falling $33.30 to $3,853 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $0.70 to $3,853.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.38 yen compared to the 159.41 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0976 compared to yesterday's $1.0996.

Asia

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Tuesday as investors rotated away from AI stocks and sought direction on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

As concerns over the data center boom mount, traders awaited cues from Nvidia's fiscal third-quarter earnings due after the U.S. market close later today and Anthropic PBC's expected market debut later this week.

Amid bets for more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, investors also awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting on Wednesday for further direction.

Gold hovered near a one-year low, while the U.S. dollar index held near its highest level since April 2025 after Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack told Bloomberg TV that inflation pressures appear to be broadening and she favors gradual, measured rate increases to let the economy adjust to policy changes.

Despite recent hawkish remarks from policymakers, markets see only a slim chance of a 50-basis-point Fed rate hike in December.

Brent crude futures fell below $92 a barrel, extending losses from the previous session as signs of recovering oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz added to expectations of stronger global supply.

In a new report, Goldman Sachs commodity analysts have warned of a potential supply glut next year despite the risk of continued supply disruptions. As a result, the investment bank expects Brent averaging $88 a barrel in 2027 before gradually falling to $78 by December.

In an interview with Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that President Donald Trump would not allow the conflict with Iran to turn into a prolonged military commitment, ruling out the possibility of U.S. involvement lasting even two years.

China's Shanghai Composite Index ended half a percent lower at 3,584.58 after the U.S. introduced fresh restrictions to prevent Chinese companies from accessing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 1 percent to 23,508.17 due to losses in major technology stocks such as Baidu and Alibaba.

Japanese markets ended sharply lower as technology stocks extended recent losses on concerns over artificial intelligence investment and tighter U.S. semiconductor export restrictions.

The Nikkei 225 Index tumbled 1.3 percent to 58,860.43, while the broader Topix Index closed 1.6 percent lower at 3,840.02.

Technology shares bore the brunt of the selling, with SoftBank Group, Advantest, Kioxia Holdings and Ibiden falling 4-6 percent.

Seoul stocks sank for the fourth consecutive session on concerns that the AI bubble will likely burst and cause a recession in the U.S. before the 2028 presidential election.

The Kospi Index plunged 2.6 percent to 4,968.48. SK Square, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics dropped 1-3 percent.

Australian markets tumbled after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's November board meeting showed a majority of members believed risks to the inflation outlook remained skewed to the upside and that earlier rate increases in 2026 are insufficient to tackle inflation risks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dove 1.8 percent to 8,883.20, hitting over one-week low, dragged down by heavyweight miners and banks. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled 1.8 percent lower at 8,997.30.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index ended a choppy session marginally higher at 14,306.96.

Europe

European stocks have moved sharply lower on Tuesday following reports that the United States is preparing to tighten restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

China's Foreign Ministry slammed the U.S. move as a typical act of economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction, adding that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests.

Analysts said the prospect of tighter U.S. curbs will likely overshadow talks when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at a summit in Shenzhen on Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index have all slumped by 1.1 percent.

The British pound found some footing after data showed the U.K. unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in 17 months during the three months to September.

Lower copper prices weighed on the mining sector, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore moving notably lower.

French software firm Dassault Systemes has also moved to the downside after providing earnings guidance for the year 2029.

British tobacco group Imperial Brands has also moved lower after reporting a drop in revenue for its full fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Lufthansa shares have edged up slightly. The German airline said it has made a comprehensive offer to pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) to settle ongoing labor disputes.

U.S. Economic News

A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a modest increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.2 in October after climbing by 0.8 percent in September. The uptick in sales matched economist estimates.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales increased by 0.6 percent in October after jumping by an upwardly 1.1 percent in September.

Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.9 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also released a report on Tuesday showing an extended surge in U.S. import prices in the month of October.

The report said import prices shot up by 1.1 percent in October, matching the jump seen in September. Economists had expected import prices to increase by 0.7 percent.

The Labor Department said export prices also jumped by 1.1 percent in October after spiking by an upwardly revised 2.4 percent in September.

Economists had expected export prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 2.2 percent surge originally reported for the previous month.

At 9:10 am ET, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak on "Payments" before The Clearing House (TCH) Annual Conference.

The Federal Reserve is due to release its report on industrial production in the month of October at 9:15 am ET. Industrial production is expected to inch up by 0.1 percent in October after climbing by 0.7 percent in September.

At 9:30 am ET, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack is scheduled to deliver a speech on strengthening the resilience and liquidity of the U.S. Treasury market before the Brookings Institution.

The National Association of Home Builder is due to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of November at 10 am ET. The housing market is expected to come in unchanged in November after dropping to a fourteen-year low of 29 in October.

Also at 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on business inventories in the month of September. Business inventories are expected to climb by 0.5 percent in September after rising by 0.4 percent in August.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is due to participate in a fireside chat before the Axios BFD Annual Summit at 2:25 pm ET.