Nasdaq May Regain Ground In Early Trading But Dow May See Further Downside

(RTTNews) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, the major U.S. stock indexes may move in opposite directions in early trading on Friday.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures are jumping by 1.3 percent, the Dow futures are slumping by 1 percent.

Technology stocks may benefit from bargain hunting following yesterday's nosedive, which dragged the Nasdaq down to its lowest closing level in over six months.

Overall buying interest may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders express continued concerns about the outlook for the AI trade and the impact of Tuesday's midterm elections.

The major index futures remained starkly mixed following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing much stronger-than-expected job growth in the month of October.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 165,000 jobs in October after rising by an upwardly revised 60,000 jobs in September.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 62,000 jobs compared to the increase of 29,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the unemployment rate edged down to 4.1 percent in October from 4.2 percent in September. The unemployment rate was expected to remain unchanged.

Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in the month of November at 10 am ET.

The consumer sentiment index is expected to come in unchanged in November after edging down to 48.0 in October.

Following the rally seen during Wednesday's session, stocks showed a substantial move back to the downside during trading on Thursday. The major averages all moved sharply lower, more than offsetting yesterday's gains.

The major averages ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq nosedived 1,421.52 points or 5.5 percent to 24,315.00, the S&P 500 plummeted 334.89 points or 4.4 percent to 7,353.73 and the Dow plunged 1,833.06 or 3.4 percent to 51,523.06.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dove by 6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.1 percent.

The major European markets have also shown significant moves to the downside. The German DAX Index is down by 2.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.52 to $91.04 a barrel after surging $2.40 to $90.52 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $40.50 to $4,113.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slumping $53.50 to $4,060 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.45 yen versus the 157.66 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1145 compared to yesterday's $1.12.18.