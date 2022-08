Nasdaq Reacts to Fed Speak as Workday Wins, Affirm Falls

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks got a nice boost on Thursday, as investors came to grips with the possibility that commentary from the Federal Reserve at its annual Jackson Hole symposium might not be as ill-received by Wall Street as they had feared. Nevertheless, as the symposium got under way with comments from Kansas City Fed President Esther George Thursday night and Fed Chair Jerome Powell Friday morning, markets prepared for potential turbulence. As of 7:45 a.m. ET, before Powell's speech began, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had fallen 66 points to 13,090.Even with the importance of macroeconomic issues, shareholders are still looking closely at financial reports from individual companies to get a broader sense of business conditions across key industries. The latest numbers from Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) painted different pictures of the current environment, and together, they provide an interesting look at the dynamics across some high-growth areas in the business world. Below, you'll find more about both companies and how their businesses are faring.Shares of Workday were up more than 11% in premarket trading on Friday. The human resources enterprise software platform provider reported mixed numbers for its fiscal second quarter ending July 31.Continue reading