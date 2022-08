Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks just experienced the worst first half of the year since 1970. The sell-off has hit tech investors particularly hard as many of the more prominent growth names on the Nasdaq have fallen more than two-thirds from all-time highs.However, in recent weeks, tech stocks have ticked slightly higher, and many rose even after missing revenue and earnings estimates. This could signal a near-term end to the bear market, assuming it has not already ended. Such a recovery is a bullish sign for stocks like DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM), and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI).Jake Lerch (DocuSign): Let's get this out of the way: DocuSign is facing some stiff challenges. Continue reading