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15.04.2026 18:45:00

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks to Buy Before They Hit New All-Time Highs

After slumping in March, the Nasdaq Composite index has since bounced back. While it's still off its all-time highs, a further rebound could easily come if we get positive news regarding the conflict in Iran and solid quarterly results released in late April to early May.I've got three stocks that look like solid buys before the rebound occurs, as they could easily notch new all-time highs if they can generate some momentum in the next few weeks with rock-solid earnings reports.My top three picks to buy as the Nasdaq starts its rebound are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). I think all these stocks could post incredible returns between now and the end of the year, and with each of them well off their all-time highs, it's the perfect time to scoop them up.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 2 403,00 -2,95% Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
Nasdaq Inc 75,00 2,04% Nasdaq Inc

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