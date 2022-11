Nasdaq Rebound? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has been a challenging year for many stocks, especially those listed on the Nasdaq Composite. Down 28% year to date, the tech-heavy index is leading the market decline, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) haven't escaped the financial carnage. That said, better-than-expected inflation data (a rate of 7.7% instead of 7.9%) in October has ignited hopes the Federal Reserve might moderate its rate hikes and that the bear market will end sooner rather than later. Let's dig deeper into why these beaten-down growth stocks could help position your investment portfolio for long-term success in a potential future bull market.Continue reading