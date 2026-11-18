(RTTNews) - After trending lower over the past several sessions, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line, although the narrower Dow showed a notable move to the downside.

The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. While the Nasdaq climbed 101.50 points or 0.4 percent to 24,429.88, the S&P 500 dipped 16.90 points or 0.2 percent to a three-month closing low of 7,323.63.

The Dow slumped 561.25 points or 1.1 percent to 50,198.17, hitting its lowest closing level in five months amid a 10.2 percent nosedive by shares of UnitedHealth (UNH).

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested highly anticipated earnings news from AI giant and market leader Nvidia (NVDA).

After seeing pre-market strength, shares of Nvidia tumbled by 2.9 percent to their lowest closing level in over a year even though the company reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and raised its revenue guidance.

"Elements of the company's results clearly haven't stood up to greater scrutiny despite upgraded guidance and better-than-expected numbers," said AJ Bell head of markets Dan Coatsworth. "While revenues are continuing to grow at pace, there is clearly some concern about how this growth is being financed and how it is converting into profit and cash flow."

He added, "Investors are less minded to give the business the benefit of the doubt in the wake of the messy departure of former CEO Jensen Huang, and the shares are now on the verge of testing 52-week lows once more.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of Claude developer Anthropic's initial public offering later this week.

"Anthropic offers the next test of appetite with its IPO is expected to be priced today, ahead of an anticipated Nasdaq debut tomorrow," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

"Strong demand and a firm first day of trading would suggest investors remain willing to back AI growth, even if they are becoming more selective," she added. "A weak reception would add weight to concerns that expectations across the sector have run ahead of what investors are prepared to pay."

Sector News

Despite the lackluster performance by the broader markets, gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal.

With U.S. gold futures plunging by 3.5 percent to their lowest levels in a year, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index nosedived by 5.6 percent to a three-month closing low.

A significant decrease by the price of crude oil also weighed on oil producer stocks, with the NYSE Arca Oil Index plummeting by 4.3 percent.

Pharmaceutical, healthcare and banking stocks also saw considerable weakness, while networking and retail stocks showed strong moves to the upside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index slumped by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index declined by 0.9 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have extended the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has fallen 3.5 basis points to 5.068 percent.