Nasdaq, S&P 500 Regain Ground But Dow Moves Back To The Downside

(RTTNews) - After turning mixed over the course of the previous session, the major U.S. stock indexes once again moved in opposite directions during trading on Tuesday.

While the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rebounded following Monday's significant downturn, the narrower Dow moved back to the downside.

The Nasdaq advanced 207.65 points or 0.8 percent to 25,372.01 and the S&P 500 rose 27.52 points or 0.4 percent to 7,568.92, but the Dow fell 197.26 points or 0.4 percent to 51,786.72.

The pullback by the Dow partly reflected a notable decline by shares of Apple (AAPL), which closed well off their lows of the session but still slumped by 1.9 percent.

Apple came under pressure after the iPhone maker posted increased quarterly revenue and profits but forecast slightly below consensus gross margin for the current quarter.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW), Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) also gave back ground after leading the blue chip index higher on Monday.

Despite the drop by Apple, technology stocks showed a strong move back to the upside after coming under pressure during Monday's session.

The sharp pullback seen yesterday extended the sell-off seen last Thursday and Friday, dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq down to its lowest closing level in three months.

Semiconductor stocks helped lead the tech sector higher, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surging by 2.6 percent after ending the previous session at a six-month closing low.

Computer hardware, software and networking stocks also saw considerable strength following recent weakness.

Outside of the tech sector, housing stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 3.2 percent.

Airline, gold and oil service stocks also saw significant weakness, partly offsetting the strength in the tech sector.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance on Tuesday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks moved mostly lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries pulled back sharply after moving notably higher over the past few sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 5.8 basis points to 4.952 percent.