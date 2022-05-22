Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Were Buying in Q1

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite fell 9% in the first quarter, as many investors weighed concerns about the strength of the economy. Even so, a wave of Form 13-Fs recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suggests that some asset managers remain bullish on growth stocks.In the first quarter, billionaire Chase Coleman of Tiger Global Management added over a million shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) to his hedge fund, making it the third-largest position in the portfolio. Likewise, billionaire James Simons of Renaissance Technologies doubled down on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and the stock now ranks as the second-largest holding in his hedge fund.