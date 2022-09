Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks have taken a beating since late last year, as economic uncertainty caused investors to review their priorities. As a result, many ditched stocks with high valuations, regardless of their growth rates. Adding fuel to the fire was rising interest rates, 40-year-high inflation, and the potential for a prolonged recession.These factors have punished the Nasdaq Composite, sending it down roughly 23% as of this writing from its November 2021 high -- when a decline of 20% or more signals a bear market. Some stocks listed on the storied index have slumped even more.It's important for investors to remember that not all growth is created equal, resulting in some compelling opportunities for long-term investors. Let's look at two high-growth stocks that investors will regret not buying on the dip.Continue reading