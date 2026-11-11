Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Dip and Hold for 5 Years

On Thursday, Nov. 5, two days after the U.S. midterm elections, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped by more than 5%, its worst single-day dip in over a year. The reason behind the sharp sell-off is no secret. Democrats emerged as the winners of the midterm elections, and now that they control both chambers of the U.S. Congress, investors are worried about what that means for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. That's a reasonable worry, but even in this environment, there are attractive stocks worth buying and holding onto at least for the next five years. Here are two great examples to consider: Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Shopify is proving its resilience. Despite a challenging macroeconomic landscape and the threat AI poses to its business, the company's financial results have been pretty strong. In the third quarter, Shopify's revenue increased by 32% year over year to $3.7 billion, driven by a 29.5% increase in gross merchandise volume (GMV) to $119.1 billion.

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