|
22.08.2024 11:57:00
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Nasdaq Composite has increased by 127% over the last five years, outperforming the S&P 500's 95% rise in that period. This difference illustrates the power of tech, with the Nasdaq home to many of the world's leading tech giants. Companies like Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are collectively worth more than $13 trillion, or 60% of the Nasdaq Composite.The index has a long growth history, driven by the innovations of its many tech giants. As a result, a recent dip in the market has made now a compelling time to bulk up your portfolio with some of the most reliable growth stocks.Over the last 30 days, the Nasdaq has tumbled 5%. Earlier this month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. had added 114,000 jobs in July. The figure illustrated a significant slowdown from the 179,000 jobs added in June, prompting fears of a recession and a sell-off in the stock market that hit tech companies particularly hard. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
