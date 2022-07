Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The first half of 2022 is now in the books, and it was a stinker. Food and gas prices skyrocketed; inflation rose to 40-year highs. And while the unemployment rate remained low, wage growth failed to keep pace with inflation, meaning many workers fell behind in real terms.What's more, the stock market rolled over. The S&P 500 fell 20.6% in the first half of 2022, marking its worst start since 1970. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.5%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 15.3%.Yet all hope is not lost. The last six months were terrible; the next six might be stellar. Continue reading