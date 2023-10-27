Nasdaq Showing Significant Rebound But Dow Seeing Further Downside

(RTTNews) - Following the sharp pullback seen over the two previous sessions, the major U.S. stock indexes have moved in opposite directions in morning trading on Friday.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq is showing a significant rebound, the Dow has fallen to its lowest intraday level in five months.

Currently, the Nasdaq is hovering near its best levels of the day, up 124.36 points or 1.0 percent at 12,719.97. The S&P 500 is also up 8.83 points or 0.2 percent at 4,146.06, but the Dow is down 92.33 points or 0.3 percent at 32,691.97.

The jump by the Nasdaq partly reflects a positive reaction to earnings news from Amazon (AMZN), with the online retail giant spiking by 7.7 percent after reporting better than expected third quarter results.

Semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) has also soared by 10.0 percent after reporting third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and providing upbeat guidance.

Meanwhile, a steep drop by shares of Chevron (CVX) is weighing on the Dow, as the energy giant is plunging by 5.4 percent after reporting third quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.

Traders are also digesting a Commerce Department report showing its reading on consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent in September, matching the increase in August. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices increased by 0.3 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in the previous month. The core price growth matched economist estimates.

The annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 3.4 percent, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth slipped to 3.7 percent in September from 3.8 percent in August. Both year-over-year readings matched expectations.

"Despite the larger than expected monthly increase in core prices, the Fed is widely expected to keep the federal funds rate unchanged at the conclusion of their regularly scheduled meeting next Wednesday," said Sam Millette, Senior Market Strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network.

Sector News

Retail stocks have moved sharply higher following the upbeat earnings news from Amazon, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index up by 2.8 percent. The index is bouncing off a five-month closing low.

Computer hardware, semiconductor and software stocks are also seeing considerable strength, contributing to the advance by the Nasdaq.

On the other hand, pharmaceutical stocks have shown a significant move to the downside, dragging the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index down by 2.3 percent to its lowest intraday level in over three months.

U.S.-listed shares of Sanofi (SNY) have plummeted after the French pharmaceutical company reported weaker than expected third quarter results and provided disappointing guidance.

Oil-producer, telecom and natural gas stocks are also seeing notable weakness, offsetting the strength in the aforementioned sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 2.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index has inched up by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.9 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest weakness after moving sharply higher on Thursday. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.5 basis points at 4.860 percent.