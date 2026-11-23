Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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23.11.2026 15:02:00
Nasdaq Stock Market Correction: History Says This Could Happen Next
Over the last five years, the Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been a wealth-generating machine, growing roughly 43% mainly because of optimism surrounding generative AI. This new technology has led to a scramble for data center hardware, boosting the valuations of many of the large tech companies that make up the index.
That said, there are growing signs that the rally might finally be coming to an end. Let's look into the lessons of history and the performance of similar indexes in other countries to try to understand what comes next.
In the stock market, a correction is defined as a decline of 10%, while a bear market represents a decline of 20% or more. As of Nov. 20, the Nasdaq has entered correction territory compared to its Oct. 6 peak. There are several compounding reasons for this drop in sentiment.
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