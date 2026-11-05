Nasdaq Stock Market Correction: History Says This Is What Happens Next

It's been a rough few weeks for tech stocks, to put it mildly. On Nov. 5, the Nasdaq Composite closed about 12% below its record set on Oct. 6, officially putting the tech-heavy benchmark in correction territory for the third time this year.

The correction has had several causes. Some have been earnings-driven. For example, investors have started to question how much more Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) can spend on AI after both missed earnings estimates, and Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) stock collapsed about 30% in a single day after weak guidance. Plus, the recent election results have caused investors to fear that the AI infrastructure build-out will be forced to slow down, as several high-profile elected officials are calling for data center construction moratoriums.

Of course, nobody knows what the market will do next. But history can tell us what has usually happened after corrections like this one.

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