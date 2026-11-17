(RTTNews) - After moving modestly lower early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages have all slid firmly into negative territory, with the Nasdaq hitting a seven-month intraday low.

The major averages have climbed well off their worst levels in recent trading but remain in the red. The Dow is down 749.13 points or 1.5 percent at 50,859.04, the Nasdaq is down 294.57 points or 1.2 percent at 24,215.19 and the S&P 500 is down 82.47 points or 1.1 percent at 7,334.12.

The notable weakness that has emerged on Wall Street comes as technology stocks are extending a recent downward trend amid ongoing concerns about artificial intelligence.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are slumping by 1.1 percent ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of today's trading.

"Strong results could help restore confidence in the AI sector, although even an earnings beat may not be enough if management fails to address concerns about future investment returns," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com. "Conversely, disappointing guidance could accelerate the selloff."

A CNN report about an outage for a highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications has added to jitters about the country's technology infrastructure.

Software stocks are turning in some of the tech sector's worst performances, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index down by 3.7 percent to a three-month intraday low.

However, the weakness has also spread outside of the tech sector, with airline stocks under pressure amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil. Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the NYSE Arca Airline Index has slumped by 2.1 percent.

Financial stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, with the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index falling by 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Commerce Department showed a modest increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.2 in October after climbing by 0.8 percent in September. The uptick in sales matched economist estimates.

Excluding a steep drop in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales increased by 0.6 percent in October after jumping by an upwardly 1.1 percent in September. \Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Federal Reserve showed industrial production in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of October.

The Fed said industrial production fell by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.7 percent in September. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent. The unexpected decrease in industrial production came amid a sharp pullback in utilities output.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 1.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 1.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly higher over the course of the session, extending yesterday's rebound. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.2 basis points at 5.109 percent.