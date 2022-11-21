|
Nasdaq vs. Dow: Which Will Win in 2023?
Most investors will likely be happy to put 2022 in the rear view after a particularly tough year for the market, largely due to rising interest rates by the Federal Reserve in an effort to get inflation under control.The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is composed of 30 of the largest stocks trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, is down close to 8% this year. The Nasdaq Composite, which essentially serves as a proxy for the tech sector, is down close to 30% this year.There's still a lot of uncertainty heading into the new year, including the trajectory of interest rates and what kind of recession, if any, the economy might experience in 2023. Let's take a look at which index might perform better in 2023.Continue reading
