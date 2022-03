Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

By definition, a bear market is when stocks drop 20% or more. The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. It's still in a correction, though. Corrections are when stocks drop between 10% and 20%.The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. The index isn't far away from recovering enough to toss the talk of correction aside. With the prospect of brighter days ahead, here are three stocks to buy sooner rather than later.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading