Nash Family Dentistry Provides Stable Dentures to Jackson, MS with Implant Supported Dentures

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denture-wearing patients in Jackson, MS can stabilize their prosthesis at Nash Family Dentistry through implant supported dentures. Dental implants give denture-wearers a more stable, comfortable and oftentimes permanent new smile as a solution to missing teeth. Implant supported dentures offer numerous benefits to patients over traditional dentures, bridges or flippers.

"The implant is simply a titanium screw that fits into the space that is left from missing teeth," says Dr. Jonathan Nash. "Functionally, a dental implant can be restored to act as a natural tooth. You can eat what you want to eat with it and you treat it as a natural tooth, flossing and brushing it every day."

Implant supported dentures are designed to look, feel and function as close to natural teeth as possible. With just two to four dental implants placed into the jawbone, a lifelike prosthesis can be attached and held firmly in place by the implants. Depending on your needs or what the dentists recommend, this new implant supported denture can be permanently attached or allowed to be removed at night or for cleaning. With either option, implant supported dentures provide patients with many benefits, including:



No slipping, shifting or falling out

Restoration of 55 to 90 percent bite strength

Retained facial appearance

Improved comfort

Lasting many years

Dental implants work by placing a biocompatible titanium post to the jawbone where teeth are missing. With implant supported dentures, only two to four implants are needed, and they are placed in areas of the jaw with the most bone, often making bone grafting treatments unnecessary. Once fully healed, these implants can support a denture by "snapping" into it, making it stable in the mouth. Traditional dentures only provide patients with around ten percent bite strength, but when attached to dental implants, patients are restored with up to 90 percent of their natural biting and chewing power.

For many patients, implant supported dentures are a life changing solution to missing teeth. Being able to bite, chew, talk and act comfortably in front of others drastically improves self-esteem and lifestyle. Nash Family Dentistry also can replace individual missing teeth with implants and treat peri-implantitis, an infection of the gum tissue around implants, so patients are able to protect their dental implant investment. To make implant supported denture surgery more gentle and easier for patients, the dentists offer soothing sedation dentistry, including oral sedation and nitrous oxide.

Those interested in securing their dentures with implant supported dentures

