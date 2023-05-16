|
16.05.2023 18:00:13
Nasier Nasir to become CEO of digital insurer FRIDAY
|
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Basel/Berlin, 16 May 2023. Having served as CEO of FRIDAY since its foundation more than six years ago, Dr Christoph Samwer (39) has decided to leave the digital insurer. Nasier Ahmad Nasir, who has been working alongside Christoph as FRIDAYs Chief Marketing Officer for the last two years, will take over as his successor from 1 June 2023.
Gert De Winter, CEO of the Baloise Group, is sad to see Christoph Samwer go, but understands his desire to take on a new professional challenge after more than six years in this current position: With our Simply Safe corporate strategy, we embarked on a journey in 2017 to become more than just a traditional insurance company. One of the first initiatives on this transformation path was the idea of a mobile insurer, enabling customers to take out insurance policies in a very simple, quick and user-friendly way. Under Christophs leadership, this idea has grown and evolved into FRIDAY, Germanys most popular digital insurer, which currently counts more than 175,000 customers. The management team and the Board of Directors would like to thank Christoph for his extraordinary service and tireless dedication over the last six years. We wish him all the best for the future, both in his personal and professional life.
As of 1 June 2023, Nasier Ahmad Nasir will take over as CEO and Managing Director of FRIDAY. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Christoph Samwer will support him during this initial phase until he leaves the Company later in the summer.
Nasier Nasir has been Chief Marketing Officer of FRIDAY for two years and has a deep understanding of the German insurance and insurtech market. The 39-year-old German joined FRIDAY after a four-year period working for consulting firm Bain & Company, where he reached the rank of senior manager. Before that, he had worked for Italian insurer Generali for eight years, spending time in different areas of the business. His final position there was that of Business Transformation Manager at Generali Germany. At the same time, Nasier Nasir served as a member of the supervisory boards of Envivas Krankenversicherung AG, Cosmos Versicherung AG and Cosmos Lebensversicherungs AG. As a founding member of Generali Vitality, he also played a key role in the establishment of a Europe-wide healthcare ecosystem.
I am delighted that we have been able to find a new Chief Executive Officer from within our own ranks. Nasier is an insurance industry expert and knows how to tackle the challenges associated with the digital transformation of the insurance business. He has the required skill set and is highly motivated to achieve the ambitious goals of our current strategic phase by 2025 together with the whole FRIDAY team, concludes Gert De Winter.
The appointment is subject to approval by the competent supervisory authority.
|
1634707 16.05.2023 CET/CEST
